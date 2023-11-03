AAP claims 2 MLAs detained by cops during ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign

New Delhi: The AAP on Thursday alleged that party MLAs Jarnail Singh and Haji Yunus were detained by Delhi Police along with several volunteers while they were participating in the Delhi government’s ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign. The ruling party also accused the BJP of obstructing its efforts to curb pollution with the help of police.

Police said Yunus and 16 other people were detained as they were allegedly trying to block traffic and did not heed police warnings to stop.

In a post on X in Hindi, the AAP termed the detention of its MLAs “shameful”.

“Why do BJP people love pollution? The BJP stoops to a new low in politics every day. The BJP is crushing the AAP’s efforts to curb pollution with the help of police. AAP MLA @JarnailSinghAAP and Haji Yunus detained by BJP police for spreading awareness,” it said.

The party also shared pictures of Singh and Yunus being detained by police.

Yunus, the MLA from Mustafabad, said he was detained by police from the Gokalpuri roundabout.

“After stopping the Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign against pollution, Delhi Police detained (me) from the Gokalpuri roundabout. Currently at the police station with my friends,” he said in a post on X around 3 pm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said Yunus and some of his supporters were detained.

“Information was received that a senior leader of a political party was likely to be summoned to join investigation at the ED headquarters on Thursday and a law and order situation could be possible as protesters of the party may gather at different places in Delhi to hold a protest, which may create public nuisance and hamper traffic flow,” he said.