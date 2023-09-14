AAP cites Delhi’s low inflation rates as testament to governance success

In the wake of surging inflation nationwide, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) highlighted Delhi’s remarkably low inflation rates, stating that they are a testament to their governance model’s success.

According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s report, the national average inflation rate in India stands at a substantial 6.83 per cent.

However, in the capital, inflation is significantly lower at just 3 per cent, less than half of the national average. In stark contrast, states like Rajasthan (8.6 per cent), Haryana (8.2), Odisha (8.23), and Telangana (8) grapple with much higher inflation rates.

CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to declare, “Once again, Delhi has the lowest inflation rate in the country. The Delhi government’s free education, free healthcare, free public transport for women, free water, free electricity, free pilgrimage, and honest governance have provided great relief to the people of Delhi.”

Furthermore, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha expressed dismay over inflation’s impact on everyday life, citing rising costs in multiple sectors. “The Modi government has set a record by setting the highest inflation rate in the last 9 years,” Chadha stated.

He went on to highlight the strain on citizens caused by the increased cost of basic necessities, such as petrol, LPG, and others.

He also criticised the high taxation on basic food items like milk, curd, rice, flour, tea, and coffee that were previously untaxed but now subject to taxation.

The minister referenced wisdom from the Mahabharata, which outlined qualities expected of a king, including accumulating wealth without cruelty and avoiding heavy taxation on citizens.

Chadha compared Delhi’s economic resilience to the nationwide inflation crisis, attributing it to Kejriwal’s leadership. “What the BJP calls ‘looting,’ I want to tell them that it’s not ‘looting,’ but rather, it’s ‘prepaid services.’ Because even the poorest of the poor pay taxes for all these services, and these taxes go into the government’s treasury,” Chadha argued.

He further emphasised that Kejriwal’s government is fiscally responsible and operates without debts, in stark contrast to some governments he described as “plundering the treasury filled with the people’s tax money.”

In closing, Chadha praised Kejriwal’s focus on real issues and solutions, contrasting it with what he viewed as distracting rhetoric from other politicians.

“Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t engage in frivolous talk. Instead, Arvind Kejriwal talks about issues like inflation, unemployment, and the atrocities on farmers.” He estimated that Delhi families save around Rs 15,000 to 16,000 monthly through these welfare schemes.