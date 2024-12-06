AAP chief whip hints at being denied ticket from Timarpur seat for Feb polls

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and party’s chief whip in Delhi Assembly Dilip Pandey on Friday hinted that he may be denied ticket for the upcoming polls from Timarpur seat, saying it was time for him to do something else.

In a long post on X in Hindi, the Timarpur MLA said whoever contests the election from the constituency, only Arvind Kejriwal will become Delhi’s chief minister and people will ensure that. The move by Pandey has come after AAP MLA from Shahdara and Speaker of outgoing Delhi Assembly Ram Niwas Goel recently sought to retire from electoral politics citing his old age, in a letter to Kejriwal. The elections for the 70 member Delhi Assembly is due to be held in February 2025.

“After fulfilling the responsibility of building an organisation in politics and then contesting elections in the politics, now it’s time to do something else while staying in the AAP,” Pandey said in his post. A former software engineer based in Singapore, Pandey came back to India to join the anti corruption movement and later became one of the prominent leaders of AAP.