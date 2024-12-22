AAP chief attacks Centre over Delhi tableau missing cut for R-Day parade

New Delhi: Amid reports claiming that Delhi’s tableau has missed the cut for next year’s Republic Day parade, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Centre of playing politics over the issue.

Kejriwal also slammed the BJP, saying Delhi being the national capital, its tableau should be included in the Republic Day parade every year.

“I want to ask them — why is Delhi’s tableau being excluded once again this year? Why are the people of Delhi being prevented from participating in the Republic Day celebrations,” Kejriwal asked at a press conference.

Claiming that Delhi’s tableau has been missing the cut for several years now, Kejriwal said, “What kind of politics is this? Why is there so much hatred towards Delhi and its people? If these leaders hold such animosity, why should the people of Delhi vote for them?”

Notably, Assembly elections in Delhi are due in February.

Hitting back at the AAP chief, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed Kejriwal shows his “true colour” whenever a national festival approaches.

“Delhiites have not forgotten the incident from 2014 when the entire city was gearing up to celebrate Republic Day, but Kejriwal tarnished its dignity by staging a protest,” Sachdeva said.

He also said the decision to select tableaux for the Republic Day parade is made by a designated committee, and their numbers are also limited, which Kejriwal is well aware of.

“However, since elections are approaching in Delhi, Kejriwal wants to divert people’s attention from the real issues,” the BJP leader said.

At the presser, Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP, claiming its election campaign lacked “any narrative, vision, or programme for the people of Delhi”.

“They have no plans to show as to what they would do if they form the government,” the AAP leader said.

The former chief minister also claimed that BJP is only focused on “hurling abuses at Kejriwal from morning

till night”.

Alleging that BJP’s sole mission is “Kejriwal Hatao”, Kejriwal asked if people should vote for a party just because it abuses others.