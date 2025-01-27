AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal releases party's manifesto featuring 15 guarantees

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday released the party's manifesto, titled “Kejriwal ki Guarantee,” ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections. Speaking at the manifesto launch, Kejriwal took a swipe at the BJP, accusing it of copying AAP’s promise-based governance. "We coined the term ‘guarantee’ first in the country. After us, the BJP stole it, but the difference is, we fulfil our guarantees, and they do not,” he said.

The manifesto outlines 15 guarantees, with Kejriwal promising "robust" job creation for Delhi residents as his first guarantee. The second guarantee, under the Mahila Samman Yojana, assures monthly financial support of Rs 2,100 for women. For senior citizens, the Sanjeevani Yojana will provide free healthcare facilities. The fourth guarantee promises to waive outstanding "hiked" water bills, while the fifth guarantee is of round-the-clock supply of clean drinking water to every household in the national capital. Among other key promises is a commitment to clean the polluted Yamuna River and make Delhi’s roads world-class.

Under the Babasaheb Ambedkar Scholarship Yojana, the AAP has pledged scholarships for SC and ST students to study abroad. Male students will also benefit, with free bus rides and a 50 per cent discount on metro fares. The manifesto further promises Rs 18,000 monthly financial aid to priests and Gurudwara Granthis and the extension of free electricity and water benefits to tenants. Additionally, AAP has committed to improving Delhi’s sewage system, issuing ration cards to those left out of the system, and offering financial support to auto and cab drivers. The party has also promised Rs one lakh for their daughters' weddings and Rs 10 lakh insurance coverage. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will also receive funds to hire security guards and address local safety concerns.

Kejriwal emphasised that the AAP’s existing free welfare schemes, which provide benefits worth approximately Rs 25,000 per month to Delhi residents, would continue if the party retains power. "The BJP has already made it clear that they will stop all these schemes if they come to power. I want to ask the people of Delhi -- will you be able to bear the cost if the BJP stops these benefits?” he asked. The manifesto is being pitched as a reaffirmation of AAP's governance philosophy, which prioritises welfare and infrastructure improvements. With the BJP threatening to disrupt the status quo, the upcoming polls are expected to be a high-stakes battle between the two parties. The results of the elections will be announced on February 8. These elections are being viewed as a referendum on the AAP government's governance model, which has relied heavily on free welfare schemes.