AAP chief accuses BJP of hooliganism

New Delhi: Days ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded that the Election Commission deploy special observers in his New Delhi constituency, alleging “hooliganism” by the BJP.

The BJP hit back at Kejriwal, saying that he has sensed defeat in the February 5 elections and it has impacted his “language and mental condition”.

The former chief minister is pitted against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Sandeep Dikshit of the Congress in a triangular contest in the New

Delhi constituency.

In a press conference, Kejriwal asserted that with just three days remaining for the polls, a storm of support for the AAP is sweeping across Delhi and the party is headed to a “historic victory”.

“In this desperate situation, the BJP is baffled. Specially, Amit Shah is very much rattled and maddened. The kind of hooliganism he has spread in Delhi has not been seen by the people earlier,” Kejriwal charged.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra hit back at Kejriwal, saying the AAP chief “is losing the polls and now

abusing and calling the home minister mad”.

“This is nothing but his frustration of an imminent defeat,” he said in a press conference.

Those calling Shah “mad” are scared of defeat, Patra said asserting that the BJP survey reveals that the party is coming to power in Delhi with a “massive mandate”. “Kejriwal himself and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and Manish Sisodia are losing their elections. Kejriwal knows this and it has impacted his language and mental condition,” claimed the BJP spokesperson.

Meanwhile, in a complaint to the chief election commissioner, Kejriwal cited various instances of attack, threat and intimidation of AAP volunteers and supporters allegedly by the BJP. He also alleged that the Delhi Police too was intimidating AAP workers at BJP’s behest.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi Police over his charges.

He demanded the CEC for deploying special election observers in New Delhi to monitor police activity on night before the polling day and prevent any unlawful detentions.