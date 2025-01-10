AAP challenges BJP to name CM face

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified its campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, launching a poster challenge that questions the BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate. AAP’s posters, now displayed across Delhi, boldly state, “Our Chief Ministerial face is Arvind Kejriwal; now the Gali Galauch Party (BJP) should also declare who its CM face is.” This direct challenge to the BJP has been met with silence from the opposition, which has yet to announce its candidate.

AAP is moving forward with its campaign, having started two to three months ago with rallies, meetings, and padyatras across the city. The party has received an overwhelmingly positive response, with Delhiites expressing excitement over the prospect of re-electing Arvind Kejriwal. The slogan “Phir Laayenge Kejriwal” (We will bring Kejriwal again) has been a constant refrain, with supporters enthusiastically chanting it at events.

At the heart of AAP’s campaign are the guarantees made by Kejriwal that have won the trust of Delhi’s residents. Among these are initiatives like the Mahila Samman Yojana, offering Rs. 2,100 monthly to women above 18, and the Sanjeevani Yojana, which covers medical expenses for senior citizens. The Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana also aims to support temple priests and gurdwara granthis.

AAP has ramped up its pressure on the BJP, drawing comparisons to a “wedding procession (baaraat) without a groom” and demanding clarity on who the BJP’s CM candidate is. With Kejriwal firmly positioned as AAP’s CM face, the party insists that the BJP must reveal its own to allow voters to make an informed choice.

AAP maintains that Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership is unmatched, with Delhiites viewing him as the best-suited candidate for CM. Over the last decade, Kejriwal has earned the trust and affection of Delhi’s citizens, solidifying his position as a prominent and beloved leader.