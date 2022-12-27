AAP candidates for MCD mayor & deputy mayor submit their nominations

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party's candidates filed their nominations for the civic body's leadership on Monday with Dr Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal filing their nominations for the post of MCD Mayor and Deputy Mayor.



AAP's Sarika Chaudhary, Raminder Kaur, Mohini Jeenwal and Aamil Malik filed nominations for the Standing Committee. All the nominations were filed in the presence of AAP's four MCD coordinators — MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Atishi and AAP Leader Adil Ahmed Khan.

Bharadwaj further said that after the win in theMCD polls, the AAP candidate Dr Shelly Oberoi has filled her nomination for the election to the post of the Mayor and along with her Aaley Mohammad Iqbal has filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Mayor. The four other candidates – Aamil Malik (Ward No 246, Karawal Nagar), Raminder Kaur (Ward No 100, Harinagar), Mohini Jeenwal (Ward No 218, Seemapuri), Sarika Chaudhary (Ward No 142, Jangpura) — have filed their nominations for the Standing Committee as well.

"All of the nominations have been accepted, and on behalf of the party and all AAP supporters, and on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal, we wish the candidates all the best for their upcoming tasks in the MCD," Bhardwaj said.

Pathak added that now the residents can dream of making the Capital a clean and glorious city, as the CM has a blueprint ready for MCD to fulfil the dream.

He further said that since Delhi is the Capital of the country, it needs to be transformed in such a way that people from all over the world see Delhi as a model capital. In the hope of fulfilling the dream, people have formed the government of the Aam Aadmi Party in the MCD.

"CM Arvind Kejriwal has made a complete blueprint of how this dream will be fulfilled. Today, our people have got the responsibility of fulfilling the dream of the people of Delhi. I am sure that they will cooperate in fulfilling this dream by working day and night," Pathak added.

Atishi pointed out that AAP has got a majority in MCD and no other party is in the race. "We just hope that the BJP does not point its guns on the shoulders of any independent candidate. The people of Delhi have clearly given the responsibility of cleanliness to Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. And now, Dr Shelly Oberoi will become the first Mayor of the unified MCD and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal will become the deputy mayor," she said.