AAP: BJP’s guarantee has become ‘jumla’, CM’s guarantee is visible in every house

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, flanked by enthusiastic supporters, garnered unprecedented backing from Delhiites in a signature campaign organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Tilak Nagar on Wednesday, as part of the ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ initiative.



Joined by AAP candidate from West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Mahabal Mishra and MLA Jarnail Singh, the event underscored the resounding endorsement for Kejriwal’s leadership and AAP’s governance.

Addressing the crowd, Mahabal Mishra emphasised the stark contrast between BJP’s empty promises and Kejriwal’s tangible achievements, stating, “BJP’s guarantee in Delhi has become ‘jumla’, while Kejriwal’s guarantee is visible in every house.” He further added, “Every voter of Delhi is considering themselves as Kejriwal and is excited to remove this dictator government.”

Echoing Mishra’s sentiments, Jarnail Singh highlighted the failures of the current administration, stating, “BJP had promised 2 crore jobs, reduction in inflation and petrol prices, but it has failed completely.” Singh praised Kejriwal’s governance record, noting, “Even after giving free electricity, water, education and health services to Delhiites, Kejriwal government is running in profit.”

Singh emphasised the impact of Kejriwal’s policies, stating, “CM Arvind Kejriwal has done more work than promised, he did not guarantee free bus travel to women, but he is providing it.” He also lauded the efficiency of the Kejriwal administration, noting, “In the last 75 years in India, no state government has been able to run without taking loans. Delhi is the only state in the whole country which is running in profit.”

Delhiites expressed their support for Kejriwal through short messages written on the signature board, with phrases such as ‘This time victory is sure’ and ‘We love Kejriwal’ adorning the board. Additionally, citizens praised the remarkable achievements of government schools under the AAP government, with one resident stating, “Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have done a lot of good work for government schools.”

With just ten days left until the elections, the fervour among Delhiites to usher in a new era of governance was palpable, as they pledged to support AAP’s vision for progress and development. As the countdown to the polls continues, all eyes are on the upcoming electoral battle, poised to reshape the political landscape of the capital city.