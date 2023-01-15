AAP: BJP using state machinery to punish Deputy CM Sisodia

New Delhi: The AAP has accused the BJP of using the state machinery to “punish” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for giving a good education to lakhs of children in the Capital, as a CBI team visited his office on Saturday.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined the war of words, alleging that Sisodia is playing the victim card, whereas he should not be scared if he is not involved in any wrongdoing.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team went to Sisodia’s office to seek certain records related to the Delhi excise policy case, officials said.

Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the federal agency did not find anything against Sisodia during previous raids and this time too, the outcome will be the same as he has done no wrong.

Delhi BJP media cell head Harish Khurana said Sisodia should not be scared if he is honest and clean. “Like always, he has issued a certificate of honesty to himself by tweeting about the CBI reaching his office,” Khurana said.

He alleged that the deputy chief minister is playing the victim card.

“Let the court and laws decide what the truth is. Sisodia is already trying to play the victim card, but the people of Delhi are sensible and they understand everything,” Khurana said.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva accused the deputy chief minister of staging a drama in order to project a routine CBI inquiry at his office as a raid.

In a statement, Sachdeva said Sisodia and other AAP leaders often say they welcome investigating agencies but when these agencies bring out some case against them, they raise a political hue and cry and play the victim card.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of using the state machinery to punish Sisodia for giving a good education to lakhs of children in Delhi.

“It is a misuse of the CBI. The deputy chief minister is being punished for giving a good education to lakhs of children in Delhi. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi might conduct as many raids but nothing can be found when there is no corruption,” Singh said.

He said the BJP should stop its “trick” of using agencies, such as the CBI, against AAP leaders because it will not yield anything.

Sisodia is one of the accused in a case registered by the CBI last year in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

However, the agency did not name Sisodia in its chargesheet filed in November.

The deputy chief minister’s residence was raided by the CBI and he was questioned by the agency officials for several hours last year.