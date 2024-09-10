AAP, BJP spar over PWD’s demolition notices to Madrasi Camp slum residents

New Delhi: The ruling AAP and Opposition BJP on Tuesday indulged in a blame game over PWD issuing notices to the residents of southeast Delhi’s Madrasi Camp slum cluster for carrying out demolition to make way for the construction of a flyover.



The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the authorities to ensure for the time being that no action is taken against the residents of Madrasi Camp in the Old Barapullah Bridge area who are facing eviction.

The leaders of AAP and the BJP slammed each other over the notice to the residents of the JJ cluster.

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi directed the department against carrying out any demolition in the slum cluster and threatened to take action if it was done.

In a note to the PWD, Atishi called any removal or demolition of the JJ cluster by the PWD “illegal” and directed the department against carrying out any demolition and threatened to take action if it was done.

The PWD minister added that this is a Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB)-notified JJ cluster and, therefore, the residents have a right to rehabilitation before any demolition.

The list of DUSIB-notified clusters clearly shows the land on which the JJ cluster is present belongs to the Railways and not the PWD, she added.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited the Madrasi Camp and said the party “will fight strongly against dictatorship to save people’s houses”.

“Injustice against slum dwellers will not be tolerated in ‘Bulldozer Raj’. Thousands of people living in the slums of Madrasi Camp in Delhi are an integral part of Delhi.

“If L-G Sahab and the BJP try to remove or demolish their houses, we will not tolerate it at all. We will fight strongly against dictatorship to save people’s houses. Whether we have to fight in court or on the ground for this,” he said in a post on X in Hindi. He accused the BJP of only destroying people’s “well-established” homes.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the PWD, which comes under the Delhi government, has issued notices to vacate Madrasi Basti, and DUSIB has not done anything in court or outside it for their protection or rehabilitation. “Sisodia should refrain from making empty statements,” Sachdeva added.

Sachdeva said they have continuously opposed the eviction notice and accused Sisodia of trying to avoid responsibility for this notice by making hollow statements.

The Delhi BJP chief also said the central government has undertaken the rehabilitation of slum dwellers in Kalkaji, Jailer Bagh and Kathputli Colony. Delhi BJP’s Jhuggi Jhopdi Cell held a protest against the PWD’s order to demolish the slums in Madrasi Camp.

BJP Jhuggi Jhopdi Cell coordinator Sushil Chauhan said there is a dictatorial government in Delhi which is not providing any facilities

to the slum dwellers but leaving no stone unturned in making them homeless. He added that the BJP will continue to fight for the slum dwellers and until they receive the necessary facilities, they will keep pressuring the Kejriwal government.