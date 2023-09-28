AAP-BJP spar over CBI probe

The ruling AAP and the BJP on Wednesday sparred over a probe launched by the CBI into alleged irregularities in construction of new residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with the saffron party saying people want to know how the “Rajmahal” like bungalow was built against the norms.

Hitting back, the AAP accused the BJP of using all its power to finish the party.

“They are trying to corner Arvind Kejriwal by deploying all the investigative agencies. They have lodged and investigated more than 50 cases against Kejriwal but nothing has come out of it. Nothing will come out of this (CBI inquiry) as well,” the AAP alleged in a statement.

Congress, a part of the INDIA bloc which also has the AAP as a constituent, said law will take its course.

“We are always against irregularities. We have taken action against our own ministers in the past for the same. However, in this matter, we have nothing to say. Law will take its own course,” Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said.

Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva said the CBI inquiry will soon establish on whose instructions the norms for floating tenders to construct Kejriwal’s “Rajmahal” like bungalow were “violated”.

Welcoming the probe, Sachdeva said, “Delhiites want to know from the CBI inquiry as to how Kejriwal got constructed a bungalow much bigger than Type-7 bungalow he was entitled for where toilet seats and curtains worth lakhs of rupees were used.”

The AAP, which has its governments in Delhi and Punjab, said it seeks vote on the basis of doing good work in the fields of health and education.