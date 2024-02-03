AAP & BJP hold simultaneous protests

New Delhi: AAP and BJP staged protests in close proximity, leading to a significant Delhi Police deployment and traffic disruptions.



The AAP protest, led by figures like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, aimed to highlight alleged vote manipulation during municipal polls.

Police detained 48 BJP and 15 AAP workers attempting to breach barricades, with no cabinet ministers or MLAs detained.

BJP supporters, gathered at their party’s office, criticized Kejriwal’s government, accusing it of corruption and demanding his resignation. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated, “The Kejriwal government has become synonymous with corruption.”

In a dramatic turn of events, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a massive protest on Friday, against the alleged vote fraud in the Chandigarh

mayoral election held on January 30.

The AAP and BJP led counter protests in close proximity of each other resulting leading to large Delhi Police deployment and traffic snarls.

The AAP leaders accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of manipulating the election results through a BJP-appointed presiding officer who was caught on camera invalidating votes.

Kejriwal stated, “BJP stole votes in Chandigarh Mayor elections, and they are a threat to the democracy of the country.” He emphasized the party’s commitment to protecting democracy, saying, “If democracy itself is in danger, then what is the use of elections? Even if we have to take to the streets to save democracy and the country, we will do so.”

Kejriwal added, “The BJP declared eight votes of the INDIA bloc (AAP+Congress) councillors as invalid. If they did it in such a small election, what will they be doing in assembly and Lok Sabha elections? They can sell the country for power, but we will not allow it.”

The allegations stem from a video purportedly showing a BJP-appointed presiding officer in the Chandigarh mayoral election invalidating votes, a claim reiterated by AAP leaders. AAP National General Secretary Organization Sandeep Pathak commented, “The dishonesty of the BJP in the Chandigarh mayoral election has been exposed before the entire country.”

The protest faced significant opposition from the Delhi Police, who were accused of hindering AAP leaders, workers, and supporters from participating. Several party leaders, including MLAs and councillors, were detained, and others were put under house arrest.

Kejriwal expressed his dissatisfaction, stating, “Our party is a party that emerged from the movement. They have the misconception that if they stop the public, their voice will be silenced. The more they try to stop the public, the louder their voice will be.”

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann raised concerns about the BJP’s actions, stating, “In 2024, if the BJP government comes to power again, elections will never be held in the future,

and Modi Ji will remain the Prime Minister for life.” Mann accused the BJP of attempting to silence voices and emphasized the need for unity against such actions.

AAP leaders also alleged that Delhi Police transformed the AAP headquarters into a cantonment, deploying a heavy police force. Gopal Rai, AAP Delhi State Convenor, criticized the BJP’s efforts to prevent the truth about the alleged vote robbery from coming to light. “BJP attempts to crush AAP’s protest to prevent the truth of the robbery of votes in Chandigarh mayoral election from coming to the nation’s attention,” said Rai.

The AAP leaders called for unity among citizens to safeguard democracy, with Saurabh Bharadwaj highlighting the importance of peaceful demonstrations. “It’s not just about politics, it’s about democracy,” stated Durgesh Pathak, expressing concern about the implications of opposition to the BJP.

In response, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor condemned AAP’s actions, claiming, “AAP goons, posing as Delhi Municipal

Corporation employees, are tearing down BJP hoardings. We will take stories of the Arvind Kejriwal government’s corruption from street to street under the leadership of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.”