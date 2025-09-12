AAP: BJP govt has turned the city into a heap of garbage

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday mounted a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that Delhi has been reduced to a “garbage city” under its rule. AAP leaders claimed that despite holding power at the Centre, at the State, in the Municipal Corporation, and through the Lieutenant Governor, BJP has failed to address the growing waste crisis.

AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj accused BJP of staging a “Seva Pakhwada” to mark Prime Minister Modi’s birthday while neglecting basic civic work.

He launched the ‘Kaam Kabaada, Kaisa Seva Pakhwada’ campaign, under which AAP councillors will share daily videos of garbage from across the city on social media. “First do your work, then talk about seva,” Bharadwaj said.