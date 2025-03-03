AAP-BJP clash over CAG report disrupts Assembly

New Delhi: The ruling AAP and BJP slug it out over a discussion on the CAG report on public health infra in the city, on the last day of the first session of the newly constituted Delhi Assembly, with Speaker Vijender Gupta marshalling out three opposition MLAs.

The AAP MLA Jarnail Singh was marshalled out by the Speaker as he raised slogans over BJP’s promise to pay Rs 2,500 to women of Delhi after coming to power when Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was speaking.

The remaining AAP MLAs including Leader of Opposition Atishi walked out after that.

Earlier, the Speaker marshalled out AAP MLAs Anil Jha and Kuldeep Kumar over using “unparliamentary” language during the discussion.

Gupta later on stated that any member marshalled out or suspended from the House would be required to leave the Assembly premises immediately. If such a member does not leave the Assembly premises, then he or she will be automatically suspended for the rest of the time period of the session. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report regarding public health infrastructure and the management of health services in Delhi was tabled in the Assembly on February 28.

As the tensions flared during the discussion, the Speaker directed marshals to take out AAP MLA Anil Jha for using “unparliamentary” language.

Jha made comments while BJP MLA Ashok Goel was slamming the previous AAP government over the condition of health services under its rule.

BJP MLA Karnail Singh accused Jha of hurting Hindu sentiments by comparing the discussion in the House by saying “Ramleela is going on”.

Speaker Vijender Gupta asked Jha to apologise to the House. As the din continued in the House with members on both sides speaking simultaneously, Gupta asked the marshals to take out Jha.

AAP MLA from Kondli, Kuldeep Kumar was also marshalled out by the Speaker for using “unparliamentary” language. The Chief Minister slammed the AAP over the condition of health services in Delhi under the 10-year rule of the party.

“They are asking when will we give Rs 2,500 to the women. They have left the Delhi government drowned in debts of crores of rupees. “Inki Aukat Nahi Hai Hamse Poochen, Rs 2,500 kab doge” (they have no status to question us about Rs 2,500)” an infuriated Gupta said. She asserted it’s our promise and we will definitely give the money to the women but the AAP is in no position to tell us when the BJP government will do it. The AAP legislators defended the previous government of their party, saying Delhi topped the country in the health services index.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai in a spirited defence said that the CAG report itself mentioned that Delhi was in the number one spot in health services in the country.Rai stopped speaking when the Speaker signalled his time was up and declined to continue despite Gupta’s permission. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha criticised the BJP, urging it to focus on improving Delhi’s healthcare instead of making allegations.