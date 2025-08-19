AAP-BJP blame game

NEW DELHI: At least 32 schools and a college in Delhi, including two in Dwarka, received fresh bomb threats on Monday, further heightening anxiety among parents and students as such incidents grow increasingly frequent this academic year.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused BJP-led governments of failing to ensure safety, with Arvind Kejriwal noting that no culprits had been apprehended

despite repeated threats.

Leader of Opposition Atishi also criticised Delhi Police’s handling of the matter, saying families continued to live in fear.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP of politicising the issue, stressing threats were a global phenomenon and that police prioritised safety before tracing culprits.