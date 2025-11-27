AAP belongs to people: Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party’s achievements over 13 years is rooted in public trust and the hard work of its volunteers, national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on the party’s foundation day on Wednesday.

The party was formed on November 26, 2012. To mark the occasion, AAP posted a video on X tracing its journey from forming its first government in Delhi to receiving national party status. The clip also referred to the arrest of senior party leaders, including Kejriwal.

In his post on the occasion, the former Delhi chief minister and party founder extended heartfelt greetings to supporters and volunteers

and said, “This party does not belong to leaders; it belongs to the people.”