AAP begins door-to-door drive under ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ campaign

NEW DELHI: In a bold move aimed at rallying public support, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched its “Jail ka Jawab Vote se” campaign, demonstrating defiance against the imprisonment of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Spearheaded by AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai, the campaign commenced from the heart of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Vishwas Nagar in Shahdara.



Addressing the press amidst the fervent campaign, Rai highlighted the oppressive tactics employed by the Modi government, hindering Kejriwal’s participation in the ongoing electoral process. He emphasised the AAP’s determination to counter this suppression with the power of the ballot, echoing the sentiments of a populace outraged by Kejriwal’s arrest. Rai declared, “If the people of Delhi want a working Chief Minister to be released from jail, then the only way is to respond to jail with votes, to respond to jail with the ‘jhadu’.”

At the core of the campaign’s message is the representation of Kejriwal’s achievements and promises to the people of Delhi, despite his absence from the campaign trail. AAP workers are engaging in a door-to-door outreach, underscoring Kejriwal’s initiatives such as free electricity, water, improved educational and healthcare facilities, free bus rides for women, and provisions for the welfare of senior citizens. Rai reiterated, “This time, everyone will come together to defeat this tyranny and bring Arvind Kejriwal out of jail.”

The sentiment echoed by residents of Vishwas Nagar mirrored Rai’s assertions, with locals expressing unwavering support for Kejriwal and the AAP. Amidst anger over the perceived injustice of Kejriwal’s arrest, residents pledged to retaliate against the BJP’s alleged conspiracy through their votes. Rai quoted a resident affirming, “Our Chief Minister will soon be released from jail. We chose Arvind Kejriwal as our Chief Minister, and he will remain our Chief Minister.”

The atmosphere in Vishwas Nagar reflected a strong emotional connection towards Kejriwal, with residents vehemently denouncing the BJP’s actions as an affront to democracy. The prevailing sentiment underscores the resilience of AAP supporters and their determination to thwart any attempts to undermine Kejriwal’s leadership.