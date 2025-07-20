AAP backs parents’ protest against school fee hikes

New Delhi: Hundreds of parents gathered in the national capital on Saturday to protest against rising private school fees, launching a signature campaign and pledging to resist what they called arbitrary hikes.

The protest, organised under the banner of United Parents Voice, saw participants voicing concerns over the financial strain imposed by repeated increases in school fees. Many protesters accused the current Delhi administration of failing to curb fee inflation, alleging collusion between government authorities and private school managements.

The AAP extended its support to the demonstration, criticising the BJP-led Delhi government. In a statement, AAP claimed that fee hikes have surged under the current administration, reviving what it referred to as the “education mafia.” The party alleged that under it, such increases had been effectively checked.