AAP attacks BJP on electoral bonds issue, demands central agencies probe

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has thrown a spotlight on what it calls the BJP’s ‘bond scandal,’ alleging a staggering scale of corruption orchestrated through electoral bonds.



In a press conference on Monday, AAP revealed that a total of Rs 1,068 crore were donated to the BJP by 45 suspicious companies, many of which were either loss-making entities or had evaded taxes.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, presented damning evidence suggesting a deliberate manipulation of rules to facilitate this alleged corruption. Singh stated, “The Modi government and the BJP committed corruption worth lakhs of crores of rupees through electoral bonds in a well-planned manner.”

According to Singh’s disclosures, these companies, despite incurring substantial losses, generously donated to the BJP. He highlighted instances where companies donated amounts far exceeding their profits, with some even donating 93 times more than their earnings. Singh remarked, “The tax money spent on the development of the country and the people, which should have gone to the government treasury, went to the BJP’s account.”

Singh further outlined how the Modi government changed regulations to enable such malpractices. He emphasised, “Before 2017, there was a law in the country that a loss-making company cannot donate to any party. This means that there was no scope for corruption under that rule.” However, Singh alleged that the rules were amended in 2017, disregarding the concerns raised by the Election Commission.

Singh accused the BJP of orchestrating a scheme where shell companies funnelled illicit funds into the party coffers. He demanded immediate action from investigative agencies, stating, “ED, CBI should investigate electoral bond scam and arrest BJP leaders, otherwise, we will take other courses of action.”

The AAP’s revelations shed light on the murky world of political funding, raising questions about the integrity of the electoral process.

The AAP’s exposé is likely to reverberate across the political landscape, fuelling calls for transparency and accountability in electoral financing. As the country gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, these revelations may significantly influence voter sentiment and political discourse.