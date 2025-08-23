AAP attacks BJP govt over six-month performance

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday criticised Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s government for failing Delhiites in its first six months, citing rising public anger over demolitions, job losses, school fee hikes and controversies.

At a press conference, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that BJP MLA Harish Khurana misbehaved with doctors at Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, but the administration withheld an FIR despite a written complaint by 42 doctors. He further claimed that CCTV footage and recordings of recent incidents, including an alleged attempt to slap the Chief Minister, were being suppressed.

He also criticised the government for dismantling Mohalla Clinics, discontinuing Civil Defence volunteers, and failing to curb private school fee increases. He argued that these actions had eroded public trust, forcing the Chief

Minister to travel with heavy security. He

urged the government to reflect on why people were so angry.