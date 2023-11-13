AAP appoints Karol Bagh MLA Ravi as chief of Delhi SC/ST wing

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the appointment of Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi as State President of AAP Delhi’s SC/ST wing.



Ravi was previously working as the Chairperson of the SC/ST Welfare Committee in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, bringing a wealth of experience in advocating for the welfare of marginalized communities.

Acknowledging Ravi’s commitment to public service and social justice, AAP leaders expressed confidence in his ability to lead the SC/ST Wing effectively.

In a statement, AAP highlighted Ravi’s dedication, stating, “His wealth of experience and his passionate commitment to driving social change make him the perfect choice for this pivotal role within the party.”

Ravi’s role in the Delhi Legislative Assembly as the

Chairman of the Committee on Welfare of SC/STS earned him recognition, culminating

in the prestigious Sarv Shreshth Vidhayak Award. The appointment underlines AAP’s

aim to promote inclusivity, equality, and social progress in Delhi.

As the newly appointed State President, Vishesh Ravi is poised to continue advocating for the rights of Scheduled Castes, working towards improving their access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.