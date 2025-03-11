AAP announces structural overhaul, ideological drive

New Delhi: AAP on Monday announced major organizational restructuring and an ideological campaign as part of its post-election revival. Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai revealed that the party will launch “Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam” on 23rd March to commemorate Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom day. “AAP will not only focus on strengthening its organisational structure but will also accelerate its ideological campaign. This will begin on 23rd March, the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev,” he said.

Rai added that a similar event is planned for 14th April to mark Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary at the party headquarters before expanding to all assembly constituencies. He criticized the BJP government for sidelining national icons, stating, “After coming to power, BJP removed the portraits of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh from all government offices in Delhi. Through this act, they sent a clear message that they consider the sacrifices of our national heroes secondary to their own leaders.”

In a separate development, senior AAP leader and Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar attacked the BJP’s “double-engine” government for its failure to maintain law and order in Delhi. Citing a recent incident in Ghazipur, he stated, “On Monday morning, at 5 AM, a young man was shot dead in the open. The BJP’s double-engine government has created an environment where criminals have no fear of the law.”

Kumar accused both the BJP and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of neglecting Delhi’s security crisis, stating, “The so-called double-engine government is focused on attacking Arvind Kejriwal rather than addressing law and order.” He pledged to lead a delegation to meet the Chief Minister and request an appointment. As AAP strengthens its support and ideological stance, it seeks to position itself as a clear

alternative to BJP.