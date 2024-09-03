AAP and corruption have become synonyms: Delhi BJP

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday alleged corruption in the health department by the AAP government and claimed the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has taken cognisance of it.



Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that AAP and corruption have become synonyms.

He said the Arvind Kejriwal government runs away from all responsibilities and fulfils them by holding press conferences.

Sachdeva added that our MLAs had filed a complaint with the ACB regarding scams in the Delhi government’s health department. An FIR is about to be registered, and Kejriwal’s dark truths will be revealed. Meanwhile, the ACB officials said that they have received the complaint and are looking into the matter.

Responding to the allegations Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The officers working under the BJP L-G bring files in a roundabout way and I know that they are hatching various conspiracies to trap me.”

“I send these files back with long notes. This has made these officers upset with me. I did not issue any tender. Hang the officers who issued these tenders,” Bharadwaj said. “All departments of the Delhi govt have become epicentres of corruption whether it is health, education or any other department,” Sachdeva alleged. “Whenever there is corruption or any other irregularity, the AAP minister will blame the officers claiming themselves sacred. If that’s the case, then what are you doing as ministers?” Sachdeva asked.