AAP and BJP trade charges

New Delhi: With the MCD House being adjourned for the day on Thursday amid ruckus over the standing committee election, the AAP accused the BJP of resorting to “hooliganism” as it was unable to digest its defeat in the MCD mayoral polls. Addressing a press conference at the civic centre, Oberoi alleged that some BJP councillors threw the ballot box and tore ballot papers during the election for the standing committee.



“It’s shameful what the BJP councillors did. The ballot box was thrown, ballot papers were torn and I was attacked,” she said, adding that the BJP councillors gheraoed the well of the House and the proceedings had to be adjourned 13 times.

“The BJP resorted to unconstitutional behaviour in the house once again. It is the loss of the people of Delhi. BJP’s Rekha Gupta and Amit Nagpal resorted to hooliganism in the house and we will take action against them,” she said.

She further said there is no such act that says mobile phones are banned while casting votes.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP is “not being able to accept their defeat” in the mayoral polls and was resorting to “hooliganism” in the House.

“When the BJP resorted to hooliganism, 47 votes were already cast for the standing committee. Election can never be conducted in this manner. What if the BJP resorts to hooliganism again after 100 votes and asks to consider them invalid?” Senior AAP leader Atishi said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP demanded a fresh poll to elect MCD standing committee members, alleging irregularities by the Aam Aadmi Party during the election process.

Party MP Parvesh Verma told a press conference, also addressed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, that newly-elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi of the AAP allowed members to carry mobile phones to the booth area while casting their votes, despite objection by BJP councillors.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said the AAP has fielded four candidates and the BJP three for the committee which can have six members.

The AAP is afraid that one of its candidates will face defeat due to lack required number of votes which is why their councilors “started a ruckus” inside the House, Malhotra charged.

Verma claimed that the municipal secretary in his report to the authorities has also recommended fresh voting to elect standing committee members.

Verma claimed the use of mobile phones was allowed by the mayor to keep a check on cross-voting by AAP councillors. Earlier, during the mayor’s election, AAP councilor Mukesh Goel had demanded that mobile phone and pen should not be allowed which was accepted by presiding officer Satya Sahrma, he said.

AAP councillors who cast their votes were clicking pictures and sending it to their party leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, Verma claimed. A purported video of the MCD House meeting was played at the press conference, with BJP leaders claiming AAP councilor Devendra Kumar was seen “slapping” BJP councilor Pramod Gupta. North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari claimed the AAP leadership was fearful of cross-voting by its councillors and therefore, its mayor allowed mobile phones while casting votes.