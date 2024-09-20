AAP and BJP field candidates for MCD standing committee polls

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fielded their candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) standing committee election, scheduled for September 26.

The ruling AAP has nominated Nirmala Kumari, a councillor from Ward 112 of Sainik Enclave in South West Delhi. The opposition BJP has fielded Sunder Singh, a councillor from Ward 158 of Bhati in South Delhi. Both candidates on Thursday filed their nominations with the Municipal Secretary for the one vacant seat on the standing committee. The vacancy was created following the resignation of BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who was elected as a Member of Parliament during the recent Lok Sabha elections.