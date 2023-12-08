AAP alleges widespread corruption in Central govt hosps

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and MLA Dilip Pandey raised serious allegations of widespread corruption in hospitals under the Central government, stating that patients are being denied beds unless they pay bribes to middlemen.



At a press conference held at the party headquarters, Pandey criticised the silence of the Prime Minister, Home minister, and Health minister on this issue.

“In hospitals under the central government in Delhi, patients are denied beds without paying bribes to the middlemen,” said Pandey during the conference. He highlighted media reports indicating that patients were being turned

away if they didn’t provide money to middlemen, while beds became imm

ediately available if bribes were paid.

Pandey questioned the lack of response from the central government’s top officials, stating, “Why is the Prime Minister, Central Home minister, and Health minister silent on the rampant corruption in these hospitals?

Is your silence not giving blessings to these middlemen? Is it not boosting their morale?”

The AAP leader narrated a recent incident where a girl referred from Delhi government’s Cancer Institute struggled to find a bed at AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, despite shuttling between the two facilities.

Pandey called for accountability, demanding to know what action the central government is taking against the corruption in hospitals under its authority.

He emphasised the need for transparency and trust in the healthcare system.