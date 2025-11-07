AAP alleges some BJP leaders voted in both Delhi, Bihar elections

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday alleged that some BJP leaders who voted in Delhi Assembly elections held in February also went to cast their votes in Bihar polls, a charge vehemently denied by the saffron party.

The first phase of Bihar Assembly elections was held on Thursday.

In a press conference, Bharadwaj claimed that some BJP leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha and Delhi BJP’s Purvanchal Morcha president Santosh Ojha who earlier voted in Delhi also cast votes in the first phase of elections in Bihar.

The Delhi AAP chief alleged a “massive voter fraud” by the BJP leaders, saying they voted first in Delhi and then in Bihar despite Election Commission (EC) claiming elimination of duplicate voters from the electoral rolls of the state.

Both Sinha and Ojha rubbished Bharadwaj’s charge, saying he was spreading “lies”.

Sinha said that those questioning others who believe in the Constitution, should think 100 times before doing so.

“My name was in the Delhi voter list. Due to my active involvement in Bihar’s politics, I got my name changed to Manser Pur (Begusarai) village. Should I file a defamation case for this accusation?” Sinha said in his post.

Ojha said AAP leaders “frustrated” by loss of their party in the Delhi Assembly polls were spreading “lies” to defame the BJP.

“I followed the due process for deletion of my name from the voter list of Delhi and getting enrolled as a voter from Bihar as I had plans to contest the Assembly polls from Buxar,” he said.

Bharadwaj accused the BJP of “stealing elections through voter fraud”, and termed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar as a “failure”.

“The Election Commission had assured that after the SIR, no one registered in another state could vote in Bihar. Then how did this happen?” questioned the AAP leader.