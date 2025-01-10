AAP alleges large-scale voter manipulation by BJP in Delhi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of manipulating voter lists on a massive scale ahead of the upcoming elections in Delhi. In a meeting with the Election Commission (ECI) on Wednesday, Kejriwal, along with senior AAP leaders, raised concerns over irregularities such as large-scale voter deletions, suspicious additions to the voter list, and violations of the Election Model Code of Conduct by BJP candidate Parvesh Verma.

Kejriwal revealed that in the New Delhi Assembly constituency alone, over 5,500 voters were removed from the list between December 15 and January 8. “This constituency has a total of around one lakh voters, meaning 5.5 per cent of votes have been removed in just over three weeks. This level of deletion wasn’t observed before, clearly indicating irregularities,” he said. He added that those whose names were deleted denied submitting any deletion requests, indicating potential fraud. In addition, Kejriwal pointed to the suspicious registration of 13,000 new voters in the constituency in just 15 days, raising concerns that these could be fake voters imported from neighboring states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. “Where did these 13,000 people come from in just 15 days? This is a clear indication that fake voters are being registered,” he said. This manipulation, he warned, could “completely distort the election process.”

The AAP leader also highlighted violations by BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, who has been distributing money and organizing job camps in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. “He is openly conducting job camps, distributing money, and handing out eyeglasses at health camps. He has even announced a job fair on January 15. These actions violate election conduct rules,” Kejriwal stated, calling for Verma to be barred from the elections.

Kejriwal also accused local election officials in the constituency of colluding with the BJP. “The local election officials in the New Delhi Assembly constituency have completely surrendered to the BJP and are facilitating all their illegal activities,” he said.

The AAP delegation expressed hope that the Election Commission would take swift action to ensure a fair election. “We trust the Election Commission and believe they will act decisively,” Kejriwal concluded.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia took to X, stating, “By manipulating the voter list, BJP is trying to hijack the elections. If the Election Commission does not take action even now, it will become a partner in this crime.”