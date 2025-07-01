AAP alleges BJP’s Sirsa called Poorvanchali’s ‘Bangladeshis and Rohingyas’, stages protest

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a strong protest on Monday against BJP minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, accusing him of calling Poorvanchali residents of Delhi’s slums “Bangladeshis” and “Rohingyas.” The demonstration, part of AAP’s ongoing ‘Ghar-Rozgar Bachao Andolan,’ was held outside Sirsa’s MLA office in Rajouri Garden, demanding a public apology.

The protest witnessed participation from several senior AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha, Akhileshpati Tripathi, Rituraj Jha, Vinay Mishra, and Sarika Chaudhary, along with a large gathering of Poorvanchali community members.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “BJP Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has insulted the Poorvanchali residents of Delhi’s jhuggi bastis by calling them Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. He has attempted to justify the BJP government’s decision to demolish these settlements and drive people out of the city.”

MLA Sanjeev Jha criticized the BJP for turning its back on Poorvanchalis post-elections. “During elections, BJP leaders call Poorvanchalis their ‘mai-baap’, and now they’re branding them as ‘Bangladeshi-Rohingyas’. Is there no shame?” he said. “This is a battle for the identity and honour of Poorvanchalis. Either Manjinder Singh Sirsa must apologise, or the BJP should sack this foul-mouthed and arrogant minister.”

AAP Poorvanchal Wing President Akhileshpati Tripathi warned of widespread backlash if the minister did not issue an apology. “Sirsa must apologise to Poorvanchalis or face protests and black flags wherever he goes,” he stated.

Former MLA Rituraj Jha alleged that the BJP harbours contempt for Poorvanchalis. “Sirsa said those whose jhuggis are being demolished are Muslims and Bangladeshis.

There are 50 to 60 lakh Poorvanchalis in Delhi’s informal colonies. The BJP has insulted them all.”

Vinay Mishra accused the BJP of hypocrisy, saying Sirsa once stayed in jhuggis during elections but now labels the same residents as Rohingyas. Sarika Chaudhary said most jhuggi residents are from UP and Bihar and questioned if Poorvanchalis aren’t Indian citizens. AAP demanded PM Modi sack Sirsa for his divisive remarks.