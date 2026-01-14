‘AAP allegations on MCD funds baseless, politically motivated’

New Delhi: The Mayor of Delhi, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, on Monday firmly rejected the Aam Aadmi Party’s allegations that the Delhi Government was attempting to weaken the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by withholding funds, calling the claims misleading, baseless and politically motivated.

Addressing a press briefing, the Mayor said the Delhi Government, was committed to empowering the MCD and strengthening municipal governance across the city. He asserted that the narrative of “crippling” the civic body was contrary to facts and aimed at misleading the public. “Delhi today has a BJP ‘triple-engine’ government, and there is no shortage of funds for development works,” he said.

Singh said the Delhi Government had made funds ranging from ₹3 crore to ₹8 crore available to councillors for development projects in their respective wards. In addition, the Chief Minister has allocated an extra ₹500 crore to the MCD, signalling sustained financial support for civic infrastructure and public services. The Mayor accused the AAP of having weakened the MCD during its decade-long tenure by delaying fund releases and gradually reducing financial allocations. In contrast, he said, the present government was ensuring regular and adequate funding to improve sanitation, civic amenities and ward- level development.

He also highlighted a recent meeting between the Chief Minister and MCD councillors, where issues such as sanitation, budget allocations, park maintenance and implementation of government schemes were discussed in detail. The government has assured the MCD of modern sanitation equipment, including compactors, MR-S machines, garbage collection vehicles and JCBs, to strengthen cleanliness operations citywide. Emphasising transparency and accountability, the Mayor said the BJP-led MCD was focused on delivering measurable improvements in civic services rather than engaging in political rhetoric.