AAP again raises question on authenticity of PM’s degrees

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday cornered Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP over the PM’s alleged fake degree controversy. Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj in two separate press conferences asked the BJP to come clean on the matter while laying out facts surrounding the controversy.



Singh raised questions about the authenticity of PM Modi’s degrees and presented video evidence that contradicts the BJP’s claims. In the video, Modi can be seen claiming around 2005-06 that he had

not studied beyond school education. Singh questioned why the Prime Minister claimed in 2005–06 that he had not received any education

after school if he had at all obtained a BA in 1979 and an MA in 1983.

Singh emphasised that if the Prime Minister’s degree is found to be fake, he may lose his membership as an MP and be unable to contest elections. He also questioned the Gujarat High Court’s decision to fine AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for requesting to see PM Narendra Modi’s degree.

He said, “Ever since the issue of the Prime Minister’s degree came to the fore, the entire BJP is in a tizzy. The entire BJP and all their ministers and spokespersons are trying to present an allegedly fake degree of its Prime Minister.” The degree made public by the Prime Minister, and shown by Home Minister Amit Shah in an earlier press conference, raises many questions, Singh added.

While Bharadwaj emphasised the importance of verifying educational qualifications, particularly given that millions of people apply for jobs and education based on the verification of their claimed degrees and marks.

He stated that while education qualifications are not necessary to become a Prime Minister, if a person claims to have a degree that they do not have and publishes a fake degree, it shows their moral turpitude. He pointed out that if the Prime Minister is presenting a degree but stops all efforts at verifying it, it only adds to the mystery. He also examined several unscientific statements made by the Prime Minister to question his credibility and competence.