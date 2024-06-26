AAP accuses L-G of illegally ordering felling of 1,100 trees in Satbari forest

New Delhi: In a significant revelation, Delhi Urban Development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena of illegally ordering the felling of 1,100 trees in the Satbari forest area. Despite the Forest and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) departments being aware of the lack of necessary permissions, the trees were felled on the L-G’s instructions.



Bharadwaj presented an email from a DDA officer that contradicts the L-G’s claims and exposes the involvement in the tree-cutting scandal.

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj highlighted an email from a senior DDA officer to the Chief Engineer and other officials, clearly stating that L-G Saxena visited the Satbari forest area on February 3, 2024, and ordered the felling of the trees.

“After reading this email, it becomes clear at first sight that on 03.02.2024, the L-G visited the Satbari forest area and the order to cut these 1,100 trees illegally was given by Delhi L-G Saxena,” Bharadwaj asserted.

Bharadwaj criticised the DDA for misleading the Supreme Court during a hearing on a contempt petition regarding the illegal felling.

“Yesterday, in the Supreme Court, a bench of two judges heard the contempt petition regarding the illegal felling of these 1,100 trees. The trees which have already been cut illegally, the DDA tried to fool the Supreme Court to get permission to fell those trees. The Supreme Court rejected the permission,” he said.

He further accused the Central government’s DDA of lying to the Supreme Court. “The first lie told by the Central government’s DDA was that the

Law Officer was not aware that the Supreme Court’s permission is required for cutting trees, and the second lie told was

that the place visited by the Lieutenant Governor on 3 February was some other place,” Bharadwaj added.

Bharadwaj read out the email from the DDA officer, stating, “In it, this DDA officer is clearly saying that on 03.02.2024, the Lieutenant Governor visited this place (Satbari forest area) and he ordered to cut these 1,100 trees. After this order, the department illegally cut these 1,100 trees without obtaining permission from the Supreme Court.”

He emphasised that the DDA and Forest Department were well aware of the legal requirement to obtain Supreme Court permission before felling any trees. “Not a single tree can be cut without the permission of the Supreme Court. Even the Forest Department officials had warned the DDA

department that cutting trees without permission is illegal,” Bharadwaj said.

Highlighting the discrepancy in enforcement, Bharadwaj noted, “If any RWA gets the trees pruned in its area, the DCF South office imposes a fine of ₹50,000 on the RWA. I know about this because this is my Assembly constituency. Here 1,100 big trees were cut illegally in the knowledge of all the officials and the DDA department that

cutting trees is not permitted, yet the trees were cut on the verbal orders given by L-G Saxena and no action has been taken against anyone, all the

officials, all the departments are sitting silent.”