AAP accuses L-G of claiming credit for Delhi govt projects

New Delhi: In what could further sour the relations between the L-G office and AAP dispensation, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of claiming credit for projects undertaken by the city government.



He said the Delhi government will soon launch many projects and asked Saxena to visit them to claim their credit.

"Yesterday, L-G sahab went to supplementary drain in Wazirabad. Because of his visit, officials planted 1,000 saplings in plastic bags. This is sheer wastage of money. We can help L-G with the list of projects that are underway, where he can go and claim credit," Bharadwaj said in a press conference.

The AAP national spokesperson listed out several projects that will soon be started.

"Very soon Delhi's Mohalla e-bus scheme will be started. The buses must be parked somewhere. L-G sahab can go and flag off these buses. Twenty of our new mohalla clinics are ready for inauguration. He can go there too.

"Education Minister Atishi is expected to visit the IP University East Campus, where construction is going on. He can go there before her and claim credit. two new blocks of Delhi Technological University are ready. They have sought time from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for inauguration. L-G sir can go there and inaugurate the new blocks" he said.