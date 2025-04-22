AAP accuses Delhi govt of halting pensions for widows, divorced women

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the Delhi BJP government of discontinuing pensions for widows and divorced women, alleging that payments have been stalled for the past two months.

Addressing a press conference, AAP’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Widows and divorced women have not received their pensions for the last two months. The BJP government is plotting to cut the pension of thousands of women who rely on this support.”

Bharadwaj further alleged that the BJP’s move is a deliberate attempt to dismantle social welfare schemes implemented by the previous AAP government. “The whole country is fed up with listening to the unnecessary speeches of the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he added.

The confrontation between the BJP and AAP has intensified ever since the saffron party stormed to power in Delhi in February, ending AAP’s decade-long rule in the national Capital.