AAP accuses Centre of expelling poor through flat allotment rigging

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on the Modi government, accusing it of orchestrating a scheme to force the poor out of Delhi by manipulating the flat allotment process under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi-Wahan Makan’ initiative.



Senior AAP leader and MLA Rajesh Gupta, has come forward with allegations of corruption and fraud in the Wazirpur constituency, where flats were built for slum-dwellers.

According to Gupta, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has disqualified several eligible allotters through fraudulent means, despite constructing and allocating flats to many residents. He further highlighted that community toilets, previously used by the jhuggi dwellers, were demolished even before the flats were constructed, leaving them without essential facilities.

The most concerning aspect of the allegations is that the DDA is demanding a significant sum of Rs 1,76,400 from the eligible flat recipients. Gupta argued that the majority of these individuals, who work as daily wage labourers, could not afford such an amount and should not be burdened with it.

Appealing for assistance, the MLA said, “We requested DDA to provide loans to support these vulnerable people, but they turned a blind eye. Private companies seized the opportunity and offered loans at a staggering 12 per cent interest rate, taking advantage of their dire circumstances.”

Furthermore, it was revealed that those without regular employment and the illiterate were denied loans, exacerbating the situation for the most vulnerable beneficiaries. Gupta also alleged that this was a deliberate move to demolish the Jhuggi settlements and replace them with large building complexes, ultimately driving the poor, illiterate, and elderly out of Delhi.