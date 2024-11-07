AAP accuses BJP of using police to stop Purvanchalis celebrating Chhath

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti on Thursday accused the BJP of using the police and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to stop Purvanchalis from celebrating Chhath Puja in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Malviya Nagar accused the BJP of preventing devotees from Hauz Khas village from celebrating the festival at a park where it used to be observed for many years.

“The anti-Purvanchali face of the BJP has been exposed after it stopped people from the Hauz Khas village from celebrating

Chhath at the place where it used to be held for many years by using the police and the DDA,” Bharti alleged.

Responding to the accusations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that in the last few days, Delhiites have once again seen the “anarchist” face of AAP MLAs and the people will soon teach them a political lesson in the upcoming elections.

“Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, MLA Somnath Bharti and Akhileshpati Tripathi tried to disrupt Chhath Puja arrangements at different places over the past few days, which has shamed the people of the city,” Kapoor claimed.

At the presser, Bharti also alleged that the BJP has filed an FIR against the devotees citing that the place where Chhath celebrations were held is a protected forest land.

“The BJP has not only stopped the people from celebrating the festival, they have also filed an FIR against them citing that the park is part of a protected forest land,” Bharti said.