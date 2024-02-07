AAP accuses BJP of using ED as tool for political vendetta

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the Enforcement Directorate as a tool for political vendetta, following raids conducted by the agency at the residences of AAP leaders on Tuesday.

AAP’s Chief Spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar, lambasted the BJP, stating, “The BJP wants to attack the AAP through the ED by targeting the ‘Kejriwal Model of Governance’, the public understands this game.”

She raised concerns over the lack of transparency in the raids, questioning, “Will the ED now raid someone’s house without stating a reason and leave without explaining?” Kakkar described the raids as “completely hooliganism,” criticising the ED for failing to provide a reason for conducting the raids.

Meanwhile, AAP’s senior leader, Jasmine Shah, emphasised the lack of professionalism within the ED, stating, “There is a protocol for raiding. First, a file is prepared, and raids are conducted with planning. But the lack of protocol was evident in Tuesday’s raid.” Shah accused the ED of targeting opposition leaders at the whims of their political masters and highlighted the agency’s failure to produce any substantial evidence during the raids. The AAP leaders also underscored the achievements of the ‘Kejriwal Model of Governance’, which includes providing free education, healthcare, electricity, and water to the citizens of Delhi.