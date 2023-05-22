AAP accuses BJP of spreading lies

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday vehemently refuted the claims made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the transfer-posting matter in Delhi. A party statement from AAP said that it has become evident that the BJP is resorting to spreading falsehoods in a desperate attempt to deceive the public against AAP.



The statement further explained that during the tenure of the Sheila Dikshit government, the Chief Minister possessed complete authority over transfer-posting powers. However, immediately after the Aam Aadmi Party assumed power in 2015, the Modi government, through a notification, snatched away this rightful authority from the elected government which as per AAP is an encroachment upon the principles of democracy and governance.

The statement also mentioned, “AAP firmly maintains that, in accordance with Article 239AA of the Constitution, an elected government has been established in Delhi with a duly constituted assembly. Thus, it is imperative that the elected government of Delhi has the authority to implement the aspirations of the people who placed their trust in them through the ballot. This is a constitutional tenet that cannot be compromised with.”

As per AAP, the government’s ability to hold officers accountable, ensure transparent transfer-posting policies, and take action against corrupt officials is pivotal for effective governance and the fulfilment of the people’s mandate and the powers vested in CM Arvind Kejriwal extend to all subjects except land, law and order, and the police, and include the prerogative to make decisions on all other matters concerning Delhi.