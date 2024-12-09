AAP accuses BJP of settling Rohingya refugees in Capital

New Delhi: As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of orchestrating a conspiracy to settle Rohingya refugees in the city. Senior AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Chief Minister Atishi, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, have pointed to a 2022 tweet by Union Minister Hardeep Puri as evidence that the BJP was responsible for bringing and settling Rohingyas in Delhi.

In his tweet, Hardeep Puri, who is also the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, revealed that the Modi government had made arrangements to relocate Rohingya refugees to EWS flats in Delhi’s Bakkarwala area, providing them with basic amenities, UNHCR IDs, and round-the-clock security from the Delhi Police. AAP leaders seized upon this tweet as proof of BJP’s role in the settlement.

Reacting to Puri’s tweet, AAP leader Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Hardeep Puri’s tweet is proof that BJP itself hatched the conspiracy to bring and settle Rohingyas in Delhi. These people settled them here by giving them EWS flats, security, and all facilities. Spread hatred from the front, and settle Rohingyas from behind, this is the dirty and deceitful politics of BJP. Stop misleading the people of Delhi. Your double tricks will not work now.”

Delhi CM Atishi also criticised the BJP, saying, “BJP people were in such a hurry to make false allegations against Arvind Kejriwal that they forgot who brought the Rohingyas to Delhi, who settled them there and where. But the special thing about the truth

is that it always comes out. And today the truth has come out in front of the people of Delhi through this tweet by Hardeep Puri ji.”