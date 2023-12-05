‘AAP accuses BJP of fearing Delhi CM, wanting to put him behind bars’

New Delhi: A day after the BJP registered massive victories in the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the AAP on Monday accused the saffron party of “fearing” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and wanting to put him behind bars in a “fake” case.

However, in a retort, the BJP’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said it is time AAP leaders take lessons from their poll debacle in the three states and stop selling “concocted stories”.

The AAP had contested more than 200 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh but lost on all.

The ruling party in Delhi is running the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign, which was launched on December 1.

Under the campaign, AAP leaders and volunteers are going door to door across the city and asking people if Kejriwal should resign as Delhi chief minister or run the government from jail if arrested in the alleged liquor scam case.

‘The BJP wants to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in false cases because they fear him. They cannot defeat Kejriwal in the Delhi elections, so they want to destabilise the AAP government by trapping him in false cases,’ senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said during a campaign in the Kalkaji area. The AAP is working to bring the “dark truth” of the BJP’s “conspiracies” to the people of Delhi through the campaign. It is also seeking to gauge their opinion on whether Kejriwal should resign as Delhi chief minister or run the govt from jail if arrested in a fake case, said a party statement.

‘Under this campaign, party workers are distributing leaflets to every household, informing them about how AAP leaders are being trapped in baseless and false cases at the whims of the BJP’s conspiracies,’ Bharadwaj said.

Responding to the allegations, Sachdeva said no one is implicating Kejriwal in any false case but the “truth” is that the liquor “scam” probe has reached him.

Sachdeva asserted, ‘AAP leaders such as Saurabh Bhardwaj should note that in the next 15 months, the party will face a double rout in Delhi -- first in the Lok Sabha elections and later in the assembly polls.’

Speaking about the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign, Bharadwaj said the people of Delhi gave a majority to Kejriwal to run the city govt and that is why the AAP is going to them know their opinion.