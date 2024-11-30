AAP accuses BJP of blocking bus marshals’ reinstatement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday slammed the BJP-led Centre for hindering the reinstatement of bus marshals, essential for women’s safety in the capital.

Atishi accused the BJP of playing dirty politics over the issue, while Bharadwaj highlighted a broader pattern of politically motivated terminations of workers employed by the elected government.

In her address to the Delhi Legislative Assembly, CM Atishi accused the BJP of deliberately obstructing the welfare of women and workers, saying, “BJP first withheld the salaries of the bus marshals, then dismissed them, and now they are blocking their reinstatement.”

Atishi also revealed that two weeks ago, Delhi’s government had sent a proposal to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) to make Bus Marshals permanent and reinstate them in their current roles, but there had been no response yet. “Two weeks have passed, and yet there has been no response to the proposal,” she said.

CM Atishi appealed to the L-G to act quickly, stressing that the reinstatement of bus marshals was crucial for the safety of women in Delhi. “L-G Sahab should approve this important proposal for the safety of women so that Bus Marshals can be reinstated in buses,” she urged.

She also challenged Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, offering to campaign for him if he succeeded in getting the proposal signed by the L-G. “Leader of Opposition, get the proposal for the appointment of bus marshals approved by the L-G, I will campaign for him,” Atishi stated.

Addressing the issue personally, Atishi recalled her own experiences of insecurity while traveling in DTC buses before the introduction of bus marshals.

“I understand the harassment women faced on buses. I remember when I was in school, girls’ parents wouldn’t allow them to stay back after classes because they feared for their safety while traveling in DTC buses,” she shared.

Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also raised alarms about the mistreatment faced by bus marshals and other workers employed by the Delhi government.

“Bus marshals were kicked and mistreated, with several seen crying outside the Lieutenant Governor’s residence,” Bharadwaj revealed.

He also criticised the ongoing removals across various sectors, calling it a politically motivated move against workers employed by the elected government.