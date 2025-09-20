AAP accepts CM Gupta’s governance debate challenge

New Delhi: While inaugurating the Drainage Master Plan on Friday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta challenged the Aam Aadmi Party for a

public debate on Delhi’s governance. AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj welcomed her call and announced its participation.

Gupta had alleged that previous governments had failed to act on waterlogging and drainage, claiming her administration achieved more in eight months than AAP did in 10 years. She invited the former governing party for an open discussion on the issue.

Responding at a press conference, Bharadwaj said AAP was ready to debate “anytime, anywhere” and urged the CM to promptly announce the time and venue. “We are thankful to Rekha Gupta for providing a platform to compare the BJP government’s work with that of the previous government. We wholeheartedly accept her challenge,” he said.

Calling the debate vital for democracy, Bharadwaj said such discussions allow citizens to assess competing claims. He also cautioned against a last-minute withdrawal. “Many times BJP leaders have thrown challenges and then run away. I appeal to Rekha Gupta not to back out now. Fix the time, place and date — we are ready,” he said.