Aam Aadmi vs Ayushman: What happens to Delhi’s existing free health model?

New Delhi: The rollout of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi has sparked fresh debate over the future of the Capital’s existing state-run healthcare system. With the promise of Rs 5 lakh in annual hospital coverage per family, the national scheme offers expansive coverage across over 20,000 empaneled hospitals. However, its integration into a city already known for its hyperlocal, community-driven health model raises questions of overlap, resource allocation, and long-term direction.

Delhi’s current model, developed under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, centers around Mohalla Clinics, polyclinics, and free hospital services. The city offers a preventive, doorstep approach with over 500 functional Mohalla Clinics delivering free consultations, diagnostics, and medicines, particularly targeting underserved and low-income areas.

Health policy experts describe the situation as a meeting of two ideologies. While Ayushman Bharat focuses on tertiary care and hospitalisation, Delhi’s existing infrastructure is geared toward early intervention and community health. Experts warn that the two systems may operate in silos, confusing beneficiaries and burdening administrators.

Dr. Meera Bhatnagar, a public health expert, noted that the shift is not merely administrative but philosophical. “This isn’t just about health coverage. It’s a choice between investing in prevention or focusing on hospitalisation. Both have their place, but clarity is essential.”

To address possible overlaps, the Delhi government has announced plans to upgrade all Mohalla Clinics into Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (UAAMs). These upgraded clinics will be equipped with enhanced infrastructure, including electronic health records, teleconsultations, and NCD (Non-Communicable Disease) screening facilities. More than 400 new UAAMs are expected to be added to the network in 2024–25.

Delhi Health minister Pankaj Singh stated that Ayushman Bharat will not replace the Delhi health model but will instead complement it. “We are strengthening primary and secondary care while

offering access to advanced hospital services through the national scheme. It’s about combining the best of both worlds,” he said.

Despite these assurances, concerns remain on the ground. Mohalla Clinic staff report a rise in patient confusion about where to seek treatment and which card or ID to present. Dr. Ashok Jain, who runs a clinic in Govindpuri, explained that frontline health workers have received limited training on how the two systems will interact.

Among citizens, awareness remains uneven. Kamlesh Devi, a 55-year-old resident of Kalkaji, said she was unsure how the new scheme applied to her. “I always went to the Mohalla Clinic for my blood pressure and medicines. Now people are talking about some Ayushman card, but no one has explained how to get it.”

Policy analysts argue that for the dual-model approach to work, a unified digital platform and community education campaigns will be necessary. Dr. Ashok, stressed the importance of operational clarity. “Without proper integration, we risk creating parallel systems that are inefficient and inaccessible to the very people they are meant to serve.”

On Saturday, the Delhi government inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the city. With this, Delhi has become the 35th state or union territory to join the scheme. West

Bengal now remains the only state in the country that has not implemented the Centre’s flagship health insurance programme.

For now, the city’s healthcare providers are tasked with navigating the transition while ensuring that no patient slips through the cracks of the newly layered system.