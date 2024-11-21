Aam Aadmi Party PAC to hold meeting on first list of candidates for Delhi assembly polls

New Delhi: The political affairs committee (PAC) of the AAP is expected to meet on Thursday to announce the first list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls due in February next year, party sources said.

The PAC, which is the apex decision-making body of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), headed by national convener Arvind Kejriwal will meet at the party office to discuss the names of candidates who will contest in polls.

Kejriwal has said earlier that the tickets for the elections will be distributed based on the work, public opinion and winning chances of the probables.

The AAP won 62 of the 70 assembly seats in the last elections held in 2020.