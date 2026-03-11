AAHAR food, hospitality expo opens

New Delhi: The 40th edition of AAHAR 2026, a leading B2B exhibition for the food and hospitality sector, was inaugurated on Tuesday by Piyush Goyal at Bharat Mandapam. Chirag Paswan was also present at the inaugural ceremony.



Organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in association with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, the five-day event will take place from March 10 to 14 and is expected to attract over one lakh business visitors.

The exhibition features more than 1,800 exhibitors, including 155 international participants from 17 countries, covering a total exhibition space of about 1,25,000 square metres. Italy will participate as the partner country for the first time, highlighting expanding global collaboration in food processing and hospitality.

Speaking at the curtain raiser, Jawed Ashraf said the exhibition reflects the strong growth of India’s food processing sector. He noted that a majority of participants belong to the MSME sector, with a dedicated section for startups showcasing new ideas and innovations.

Ashraf added that the 40th edition is larger than previous years and has witnessed increased international participation. He also highlighted the launch of the AAHAR mobile application, which will help visitors access exhibitor information, schedule meetings and navigate the exhibition more efficiently.

Sustainability will also remain a focus, with organisers emphasising eco-friendly practices, reduced plastic use and improved waste management during the event.