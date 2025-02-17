Aadi Mahotsav 2025 begins, showcasing tribal culture

NEW DELHI: The National Tribal Festival, Aadi Mahotsav, kicked off at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, with President Droupadi Murmu inaugurating the event. This vibrant festival, which runs from February 16 to 24, is dedicated to showcasing the rich culture, traditions, and economic potential of India’s tribal communities.

In her address, President Murmu highlighted the significant strides made in the past decade to uplift tribal societies. She pointed out that the Tribal Development Budget has increased five-fold, now totaling ₹1.25 lakh crore. She stressed, “Only when tribal society progresses, our country will also progress in the true sense.” The festival is an effort to bridge the gap between tribal communities and the broader public, offering them a platform to display their art, crafts, and culture.

The event features over 600 tribal artisans and 500 performing artists, with 25 food stalls offering traditional tribal cuisines. President Murmu also underscored the importance of education in tribal development, noting that 1.25 lakh tribal children are receiving schooling through 470 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across India. The government has also launched a national mission to eradicate sickle cell anemia by 2047, aiming to address key health challenges faced by tribal communities.

The festival’s inauguration Included traditional performances such as the Chhau Dance from Jharkhand, Kalbelia Dance from Rajasthan, and Gaur Mariya Dance from Chhattisgarh. It also features live painting sessions by tribal artists, collaborations with public sector undertakings, and signing of MoUs with design institutes and corporate houses.

Delegations from Sri Lanka and Indonesia were also present. A group from Indonesia shared their cultural resonance, with one member stating, “Weaving is very much inspired from India as well.” Dernadu, a tribal business owner from Tamil Nadu, expressed gratitude for the platform, stating, “These exhibitions are very helpful for us… we try to be a part of all such things in every state.”

Visitors praised the festival but noted language barriers. One suggested organisers provide translators at stalls.