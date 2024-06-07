A victory for people: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Water minister Atishi on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court order directing Himachal Pradesh to release surplus

water to the national Capital, terming it a “victory” for the people of the city.

In a post on X, Atishi said, “I salute the Hon’ble Supreme Court for standing with the people of Delhi during this unprecedented water crisis. This is a time that calls for coordinated effort above all else, and

the SC order marks a victory for the people of Delhi and their right to water.”

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP dispensation of “lying over the release of water from Haryana” and demanded an apology that its ministers apologise. He said the BJP had been asking the Delhi government to seek excess water from Himachal Pradesh but it did not listen.

“Today we have been proven right. Throughout the last month of the water crisis in Delhi, we saw minister Atishi writing melodramatic letters to CMs of BJP-ruled Haryana and Uttar Pradesh knowing very well that they are already giving excess water,” he said.

She never wrote to Himachal the AAP’s INDIA bloc partner Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, he said.