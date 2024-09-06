A teacher should get paid more than an IAS officer, says Sisodia

New Delhi: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) held an event at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium to honour 90 outstanding teachers, principals, mentors and special educators from its schools.



To present the teachers with meritorious awards, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, was invited as chief guest with Delhi’s Mayor, Dr. Shelly Oberoi, while Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal, and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal were also present in attendance.

Underlining the pivotal role teachers play in the nation’s growth, Sisodia emphasised the crucial role of teachers in India’s goal to become a developed country by 2047. Speaking at the ceremony, he advocated, “If we want to make India developed by 2047, teachers’ salaries should be more than those of IAS officers. Teachers are the true pilots of students’ lives, guiding them through the takeoff of their journeys.” He further highlighted how countries that are developed today recognised the importance of education early on and invested in literacy for all.

Delhi Mayor Oberoi, while praising the honoured teachers, reassured them that the issue of salary delays, a persistent problem in the past, has been resolved. “For the past six months, MCD teachers have been receiving their salaries on time,” she stated, appreciating the efforts of MCD officials in making this possible. Echoing Sisodia’s sentiments, Oberoi said, “A teacher builds the foundation of a child’s future, and with the right support, these children will shine and bring pride to the nation.”

Teachers from various Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools have repeatedly raised concerns about frequent delays in receiving their salaries. With the MCD overseeing more than 1,000 primary schools in the national capital, educators have often voiced frustration over the civic body’s failure to disburse their salaries and pensions on time.

Highlighting the importance of educators, Deputy Mayor Aaley remarked that the teachers and students of MCD schools are in no way inferior to those in the best private schools. Iqbal also noted that the infrastructure in MCD schools has significantly improved, and students are now receiving quality education, crediting the dedication of MCD teachers for these positive changes.

Leader of the House, Mukesh Goyal, echoed this optimism, adding, “MCD schools may operate with limited resources, but they are providing quality education to children from underprivileged sections. All salary-related issues have been resolved, and teachers are now receiving timely payments. We will continue to work towards improving the conditions for our educators.”

Now teaching in the same MCD school where she once studied, Anjali Verma reflected, “Teaching here is not just a job for me; it’s a way to give back to the community that shaped who I am today.”