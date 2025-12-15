A step towards Delhi’s Green Revolution : Historic Mass Plantation Drive in capital

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government has launched the historic tree plantation campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0” to make Delhi cleaner, greener, and healthier. In this landmark initiative, various government departments and distinguished dignitaries actively participated in environmental conservation.

Under the campaign, every participant planted trees in the name of their mother. Each tree became a symbol not only of environmental protection but also of motherhood, compassion, and patriotism. Union Environment Minister Shri. Bhupendra Yadav, Delhi Environment Minister Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and other senior officials and ministers were also part of the initiative.

Chief Minister Smt Rekha Gupta said that this campaign is not just about planting trees—it is a people’s movement to control air pollution in Delhi. Each tree carries the message of greenery, clean air, and biodiversity. Delhi’s green cover has now increased to 25%, and this campaign connects people and countries globally for mass plantation and climate action. The initiative brought together departments, schools, neighborhoods, and citizens on a single platform, fostering a sense of shared responsibility and awareness. Each planted tree was marked with the delegate’s name, mother’s name, and the species of the tree.

By emphasizing pollution control, green air, biodiversity, and sustainable environmental protection, this mass plantation campaign has gained global recognition. “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0” has become a symbol of environmental protection and a green future at both the Delhi and global levels—where every tree tells the story of collective efforts by citizens, administration, and global leadership.